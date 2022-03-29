African artist renovates Nigerian basketball court, dedicates it to Giannis

ABUJA, Nigeria — An African artist renovated an entire basketball court in Nigeria and then dedicated it to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Babalola Oluwafemi created the work of art in Abuja.

African artist Babalola Oluwafemi renovated a whole basketball court in Abuja/Nigeria, dedicating it to Giannis 💚 pic.twitter.com/oHHy4NnmkE — FIBA (@FIBA) March 28, 2022

Antetokounmpo was born and raised in Athens, Greece to Nigerian immigrants.

In an interview with The Undefeated, Antetokounmpo previously shared he has roots in Lagos, Nigeria.

“I grew up in a Nigerian home,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, I was born in Greece and went to school in Greece. But at the end of the day when I go home, there is no Greek culture. It’s straight-up Nigerian culture. It’s about discipline, it’s about respecting your elders, having morals.”

The artist shared his work on Instagram, stating, "Tell him this is AFRICA!! Tell him we are proud!"

Oluwafemi's Instagram bio describes him as a published mural, graffiti and sketch artist.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip