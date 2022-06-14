Watch
Afghan refugees in Milwaukee area provided free vision screenings by Prevent Blindness Wisconsin

Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Prevent Blindness Wisconsin (PBW) partnered with the Hanan Refugee Relief Group (HRRG) to provide new refugees in the Milwaukee area with preventative vision health education.

Last month, PBW says they were able to vision screen 20 women. Twelve were referred on to further care. According to a news release, many women complained of changes in their vision, blurry vision, and struggles with day-to-day activities due to vision concerns.

Officials say PBW will assist HRRG staff with vision care navigation education and will assist with solutions to vision care for those with Medicaid coverage.

