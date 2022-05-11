Advocate Aurora Health to combine with Atrium Health

WISCONSIN — Advocate Aurora Health is combining with Atrium Health to expand its geographic footprint and "create a leading health and wellness delivery system."

Advocate Aurora shared the news Wednesday morning saying the partnership will redefine how, when, and where care is delivered. The two organizatons cited complementary strengths, diverse experiences, and enhanced capabilities as key to improving lives.

"This strategic combination will enable us to deepen our commitments to health equity, create more jobs and opportunities for our teammates and communities, launch new game-changing innovations and so much more," said Eugene A. Woods, president and chief executive officer of Atrium Health.

Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Aurora Health agreed, saying, “This combination harnesses our complementary strengths and expertise of our doctors, nurses and teammates to lead health care’s transformation for those we are so proud to serve.”

With the combination, the organizations will have a footprint across Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. They will serve 5.5 million patients, operate more than 1,000 sites of care and 67 hospitals.

The two organizations combined will employ more than 7,600 physicians and nearly 150,000 employees altogether.

The Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health Board of Directors unanimously approved the agreement, which is subject to regulatory review.

“We’ve long admired Atrium Health’s nationally recognized clinical excellence and commitment to health equity,” said Michele Richardson, chair of Advocate Aurora Health’s board of directors. “Given our combined reach, coupled with our talented physicians, nurses, and staff, we are uniquely positioned to lead health care’s transformation and create a platform for innovation.”

According to a news release, the combined organization will transition to a new brand: Advocate Health, with Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health continuing to be used in their respective local markets.

The academic core of the combined organization will be Wake Forest University School of Medicine. The organization's headquarters will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, while continuing to maintain a strong organizational presence in Chicago and Milwaukee,

