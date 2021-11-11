Advocate Aurora Health raises minimum wage to $18/hour

MILWAUKEE — Advocate Aurora Health announced Thursday it will raise its minimum hourly wage to $18 beginning Dec. 5.

For full-time team members earning Advocate Aurora's current minimum wage of $15 an hour, this increase will amount to roughly $500 more per month on a pre-tax basis, Advocate Aurora Health said.

“This decision reflects how much we value our team members, whose commitment has been nothing short of extraordinary, especially during these challenging times. It also reflects our commitment to being a great employer,” said President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh. “Establishing industry-leading compensation is one way to reward our team members for their tremendous contributions while helping more people to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”

Those directly impacted include those in food service and environmental services positions. An additional 20,000 team members who already make more than $18 an hour, including pharmacy technicians and licensed practical nurses, will also receive raises.

Officials say the pay increases amount to a $93 million investment through 2022.

This is the system's fourth minimum wage increase in less than three years.

“Our team members go above and beyond in service to our patients, communities and each other. It’s an honor to recognize them with wage increases, comprehensive benefits and career advancement programs,” said Skogsbergh. “Helping talented individuals establish lifetime opportunities and rewarding careers at Advocate Aurora is critical to delivering on our purpose of helping people live well.”

