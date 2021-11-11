Advocate Aurora Health contributed over $2.5 billion to charity care, services in 2020

MILWAUKEE — Advocate Aurora Health contributed over $2.5 billion in charitable care and services in 2020, the health care system announced Wednesday.

Officials say that is a 16 percent increase over the previous year. The increase is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shifted the health system's efforts to meet urgent needs, as well as committing to programs like charity care, education, trauma services, and behavioral health services.

According to Advocate Aurora, its system enhanced preventive services by increasing access to health education, personal protective equipment and community COVID-19 testing.

"Advocate Aurora is not just committed to enhancing the health and wellness of those in our care, but to improving the quality of life for our communities aligned with our purpose to help people live well," President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh said. "The diverse programs we support reflect the changing and varied needs within our neighborhoods as we work to close the health equity gap and amplify our social impact.”

According to officials, in Wisconsin, Advocate Aurora partnered with Aurora Family services to provide 3,100 families vouchers to purchase food for a home-prepared Thanksgiving meal; gave 572 meals to discharged Advocate Aurora food-insecure patients in conjunction with Sheboygan Meals on Wheels; and served nearly 10,000 individuals through the Women, Infants and Children Special Supplemental Nutrition Program at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

“We know food insecurity is associated with poor health outcomes and is linked to obesity, increased risk of chronic disease and malnutrition,” said Chief External Affairs Officer Cristy Garcia-Thomas. “These programs help to eliminate barriers to patients’ and community members’ ability to access healthy food, ultimately leading to improved health.”

For more on Advocate Aurora's contributions, click here.

