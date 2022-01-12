Watch
Adorable twin tamrain monkeys born at Racine Zoo

Racine Zoo
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:13:01-05

RACINE — Adorable twin tamarin monkeys were been born at the Racine Zoo on De. 22, 2021.

These are the fifth and sixth offspring of Amelie and Pitino. Overall, they are the 13th and 14th tamarins born at the zoo since breeding started in the 2010s.

If you visit the zoo, you will find the two baby tamarins clinging to their mother and father's backs as they jump from branch to branch.

You an visit the tamarin family at the Vanishing Kingdom building at the Racine Zoo. Plus, go to the zoo's Facebook page for a chance to vote on their names.

