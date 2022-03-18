Admirals to welcome 10 millionth fan on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals will be welcoming their 10 millionth fan on Saturday during their game against the Texas Stars.

The team has been around since 1970 and is 1,322 fans shy of the 10 millionth fan. According to the team, the Admirals didn't maintain consistent attendance records until their move to the International Hockey League in 1977.

That consistency has led to now, when the lucky 10 millionth fan will take home an Admirals prize package including season tickets for next year, jerseys, a team autographed hockey stick and more.

The Admirals said the fan will also be recognized on the video board during the game. The 10 millionth fan isn't the only one getting a prize at the game, the first 3,500 fans will too.

In honor of the 26th anniversary of the movie Happy Gilmore, the first 3,500 fans will receive a free round of disk, foot, or regular golf at Milwaukee County Golf Courses.

Fans can purchase tickets to Saturday's game by calling 414-227-0550. The game starts at 6 p.m.

