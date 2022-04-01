Admirals to give away Matt Donovan Sasquatch Bobbleheads Friday

MILWAUKEE — This Friday, the Admirals will be giving away Sasquatch-themed bobbleheads of defenseman Matt Donovan to the first 3,000 fans.

The bobblehead shows Donovan with hairy legs, arms, and bare feet in his admiral's jersey.

Milwaukee Admirals Matt Donovan Sasquatch Bobblehead



The name Sasquatch Donovan stems back to his college days.

“The sasquatch name comes from an inside joke with my buddies from college. There was a show we thought was funny, we thought it was great, and then just started calling myself Sasquatch Donovan as a joke,” Donovan said in a press release.

However, this nickname and joke soon became a way for Donovan to give back to his hometown of Oklahoma.

“One of the main reasons I started Sasquatch Hockey Co. was to give back to the community in Oklahoma which I did by giving private hockey lessons and hockey camps to youth hockey players in Oklahoma, and that kind of spread here to Milwaukee,” Donovan said in a statement from the team.

Sasquatch Hockey Co. also sells apparel, and Donovan tries to give as much money as he can back into the youth hockey community in Oklahoma.

Donavon later found that there are a lot of bigfoot sightings in Oklahoma, so the name ended up tying in perfectly.

Donovan is just as successful on the ice, currently leading Milwaukee defensemen in scoring with 35 points on seven goals and 28 assists, and is one of just two players on the team to skate in all 64 games.

Donovan recently became the 23rd player in team AHL history to accumulate at least 100 career points and is the first-born player born and raised in Oklahoma to play in the NHL.

Fans can purchase tickets to Friday, or any of the Admirals’ remaining home games, by calling the team’s office at (414) 227-0550 or clicking here.

