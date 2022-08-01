'Active tactical situation' ends in Fond du Lac, sheriff says

Update: The sheriff's office said in an update the incident was resolved after the armed man appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No other injuries or deaths were reported. The shelter in place was lifted.

Taycheedah, Wis. — The Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office is responding to what they called an "active tactical situation" at a home Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to a home on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah for a domestic incident.

During the incident, a man armed himself with a firearm while a woman left the home unharmed.

Responding deputies thought they heard what sounded like a gunshot come the home.

SWAT teams deployed around the home while negotiation teams attempted to contact the armed man. A drone and K-9 dogs are also being used.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

