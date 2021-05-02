Watch
'Active shooter situation' reported at Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon, public asked to avoid the area

Valerie Juarez
Posted at 8:31 PM, May 01, 2021
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Police are responding to the Oneida Casino on Airport Drive for an "active situation." The casino reported that there was an active shooter at the casino and for the public to avoid the area.

Multiple departments are at the scene, including Appleton Police, Kaukauna Fire Department, and State Patrol.

No other details were immediately released. This is a developing story and NBC 26 is working to confirm more information.

