'Active shooter situation' reported at Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon, public asked to avoid the area

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Police are responding to the Oneida Casino on Airport Drive for an "active situation." The casino reported that there was an active shooter at the casino and for the public to avoid the area.

There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172. We'll post information as it becomes available. — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021

Multiple departments are at the scene, including Appleton Police, Kaukauna Fire Department, and State Patrol.

No other details were immediately released. This is a developing story and NBC 26 is working to confirm more information.