Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson announces $350k cash on hand for special mayoral election

MILWAUKEE — Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced his campaign has raised over $280,000 in the most recent campaign finance period on Wednesday.

The campaign also announced it held $353,000 cash on hand as of Jan. 1.

“I’m proud to have supporters in every corner of the city, and we are ready to take our case to the voters,” said Mayor Johnson. “Our fundraising total comes alongside a robust grassroots campaign with volunteers in every neighborhood gathering signatures and talking to voters. I want to make Milwaukee safer, stronger, and more prosperous, and our campaign’s message is being incredibly well-received.”

Campaign finance reports for the period are due Jan. 18.

Candidates need at least 1,500 signatures by Jan. 11 to get their name on the ballot for the Feb. 15 spring primary election. It's a shorter turnaround than usual given the special mayoral election.

Some candidates told TMJ4 that they immediately got started collecting signatures when now-Ambassador to Luxembourg Tom Barrett was sworn in and the mayoral race officially began.

Milwaukee will officially have a newly-elected mayor after the April 5 spring election.

There are currently 11 candidates who have joined the race:

Sheila Conley-Patterson, Teacher

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

Bob Donovan, former Milwaukee Alderman

Wenona Gardner

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas

Nick McVey, Community Activist

Micheal Sampson, Entrepreneur

City Attorney Tearman Spencer

State Senator Lena Taylor

Joel Paplham, Businessman

