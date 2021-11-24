Watch
Acquitted and in demand, Rittenhouse ponders what's next

Sean Krajacic/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Kyle Rittenhouse
Posted at 5:01 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 18:01:48-05

KENOSHA, Wis. — When he was acquitted of murder for shootings during unrest in Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse went from staring at possible life behind bars to red-hot star of the right.

He taped an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson and went with his mom to visit Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where the two men were photographed smiling and snapping a thumbs-up.

For Rittenhouse, a year of legal uncertainty over whether his claim of self-defense would stand up has given way to uncertainty over what’s next.

Even as he figures out his next moves, fundraising is continuing on his behalf, ostensibly to retire legal bills from his trial but perhaps in recognition that he may face civil lawsuits over the shootings.

