Accused thieves crash car during attempted traffic stop near 84th and Schlinger

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — An attempted traffic stop resulted in a single-vehicle crash near 84th and Schlinger in West Allis on Friday.

Wauwatosa police responded to a retail theft at Home Depot near 124th and Lisbon around 5:45 p.m. Police sasy the suspects stole power tools.

Police found the suspect vehicle entering I-41, heading southbound. The vehicle continued onto eastbound I-94 before exiting on 84th. Police then attempted a traffic stop.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop and began to speed, crashing near 84th and Schlinger.

Wauwatosa police say they did not pursue the vehicle.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip