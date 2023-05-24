Access on the Green: Wisconsin native builds website for wheelchair golfers

Watch this story on Wednesday on TMJ4 News at 6:00.

MILWAUKEE — Tim Ochnikowski has a list.

"I've been working on that list for about two years. Over 325 courses on there. I've covered them all, and my goal in the summertime is to play as many as I can," says Tim, avid mini-golfer and wheelchair user.

But this list of mini golf courses, isn't just for Tim.

"As we would travel or look around at where we wanted to go, no one listed any information about the accessibility on their courses," says Tim. "So I thought there must be list out there, and there aren't."

Shocked at the lack of information, Tim hit the green.

"This course here, Missing Links in Mequon, is a classic example of nine holes that are perfect and nine holes that are workable," says Tim.

Once Wisconsin was covered, Tim took his research nationwide.

"I just started investigating and looking at courses, viewing websites, making phone calls. Pretty soon, I had a couple hundred of them and it was like, we need a website. So we can share this with lots of people," says Tim.

That's how Tim's list became a website called accessminigolf.com. The site highlights over 300 courses in all 50 states.

"I got contacted from a course owner in Tennessee. A wheelchair user came in, and said they saw a social media post that said the course was accessible. Played it and loved it," says Tim.

It's calls like that, even Tim will admit, are better than a hole-in-one.

"Being able to help other people, find a course and go play. It's great! It just makes me want to go find more courses," says Tim.

With a special putter built by his brother and a wife that doesn't take it easy on him, Tim already has another list.

"This year my wife and I are going to Missouri, Oklahoma and Iowa. We are going to play four courses on that trip," says Tim.

Until then, well, Tim says it best.

"We don't get much great weather in Wisconsin to play, so it's playtime," says Tim.

Accessible Courses in Wisconsin

Below are courses in Wisconsin deemed wheelchair accessible:

19th Hole Sports Bar (St Germain) (9 holes) Action City (Eau Claire) (13 holes)

Badger Sports Park (Appleton) (9 hole, +9**) Duck Creek (Green Bay) (11 holes)

Eagle Falls Adventure (Eagle River) (10 holes) Egg Harbor Fun Park (Egg Harbor) (17 holes**) Elmer’s Fun Park (St Germain) (9 holes) Evergreen (Fish Creek) (18 holes)

Glow in the Park (Indoor) (Oshkosh) (10 holes)

Grand Slam (Waupaca) (9 holes)

Harbor Pointe (Sheboygan) (9 holes, +8**) Holiday Acres (Minocqua) (18 holes**) Loggers Park (Richfield) (9 holes)

Lost Jungle (Indoor) (Wisconsin Dells) (8 holes) Lumberjack Village (Hayward) (18 holes) Missing Links (Mequon) (9 holes)

Moorland Road (New Berlin) (18 holes**) Mulligan’s (Racine) (16 holes**)

On the Fringe (Neenah) (9 holes)

Ozaukee Sports (Port Washington) (9 holes) Papa Bear’s (Nekoosa) (9 holes, +9**)

Par-Tee (Suamico) (9 holes, +9**)

Pirates Cove (Wisconsin Dells) (17 holes) Putt-N-Play (Indoor) (Stevens Point) (9 holes) Salty Seagull (Sturgeon Bay) (9 holes)

St. Croix Falls (St. Croix Falls) (9 holes) Stingers (West Bend) (18 holes**)

Tee-Aire (Brookfield) (16 holes**)

The Ruins (Oconto) (9 holes)

