'Abstracting Georgia O'Keeffe' spring show at the Mitchell Park Domes

The smell of spring has filled the Mitchell Park Domes, and this year they are celebrating the Wisconsin-born artist Georgia O'Keeffe.

The floral tribute features a variety of spring bulbs, hydrangeas, and poppies.

"My sense of smell isn't so great, but they tell me it is very fragrant in here, and of course it's very colorful, too," said Eric Levin, visitor experience coordinator for the domes.

O'Keeffe grew up on a farm in Sun Prairie, Wis. in the early 1900's, and many of her paintings were inspired by flowers, featuring bright and vibrant colors.

She died in 1986, but made thousands of paintings in her lifetime, and to this day inspires new generations of artists.

The event spans from March 30th to May 27th.

