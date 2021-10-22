About 440 Advocate Aurora Health workers leave over mandate

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — About 440 employees at Advocate Aurora Health have either left the health care company or have been fired for not complying with a vaccine mandate.

The hospital group said Thursday that the affected workers who represent less than 1% of Advocate Aurora's workforce "were not in compliance and have parted ways with the organization." About half of the 440 employees were not full-time employees and were scheduled on an "as-needed basis." Advocate Aurora Health represents 26 hospitals and 500 care sites in Illinois and Wisconsin.

