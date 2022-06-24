WAUKEGAN, Illinois — Abortion rights activists in Wisconsin now look to Minnesota and Illinois where abortion is legal to provide services.

With Abortions paused in Wisconsin, women will now have to cross the state line into Minnesota or Illinois to get an abortion.

We caught up with Stefiana Cade outside Planned Parenthood in Waukegan, Illinois. She came in for a check-up after getting an abortion weeks ago.

As a mother two, she said she wasn't ready for a third child.

"I have two other little lives who are here they are present, and I have to make a decision for them that's going to be better for them," Cade said.

Steps away, an anti-abortion group was calling for change.

"I think we should work towards having abortions be illegal here because (abortion) does kill a person," said anti-abortion advocate Leslie Hazinski.

Hazinski said she comes out every Friday to ensure women know their options.

"Abortion hurts women," Hazinski stated. "So, I feel bad for them and we want to offer them a better choice."

While abortion is legal in Illinois and Minnesota, health care providers in Wisconsin are scrambling to connect patients with services.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, nearly 10,000 people traveled to Illinois from out state for an abortion in 2020.

More than 500 came from Wisconsin. Planned Parenthood Director of Wisconsin Dr. Kathy King said they are actively working with providers in Illinois.

"A number of physicians, nurses and staff will be traveling to Illinois to help and provide services across state lines," King said.

A spokesperson with Planned Parenthood Illinois said the Waukegan clinic was built specifically to meet the needs of Wisconsin patients.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip