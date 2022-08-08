Abduction investigation ends with police pursuit crash in Milwaukee; teen arrested

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen was arrested after an abduction investigation lead to a police pursuit and ended in a crash on Friday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), officers saw a car that was stolen and wanted in connection to an abduction around 7:20 p.m.

Officers attempted to make a stop, but the driver fled and a pursuit began near 42nd and Hope.

The pursuit ended when the car crashed into a parked vehicle near 7th and Melvina. The occupants then fled on foot.

Police say the passenger, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was arrested after a foot pursuit. A firearm was also recovered. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MPD is still seeking the unknown driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip