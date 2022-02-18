Abbott infant formula recall poses challenge for parents to find alternative formulas

MILWAUKEE — For Wauwatosa mom Rebecca Zimmer Block, her 5-month-old son Ben has been using Similac, a powdered baby formula, ever since he was born.

"He is combo fed so we use this to supplement," said Zimmer Block.

That is until today.

"We are back to square one finding a suitable formula again," said Zimmer Block.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned parents not to use three recalled powdered infant formulas made at an Abbott plant in Michigan.

This comes after four infants reportedly were hospitalized after consuming the formula, including one who died. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare.

"Just knowing that these illnesses can cause pretty significant symptoms in little babies, they wanted to be extra cautious," said Dr. Kathryn Less, a pediatrician at UW Health.

The voluntary recall has parents on the hunt to find alternatives during a time when getting formula is already in short supply.

"It's been pretty difficult, to say the least. There's been a couple times when we've had to go to three different stores to find it," said Zimmer Block.

Rebecca now has her son on a different type of baby formula.

Abbott set up a website where parents can check if their products have been recalled. Health officials say you should do that as soon as possible.

"If the lot number falls into any of the things that have been recalled, they should toss that formula even if it's been working totally fine and their kid doesn't have any signs or symptoms of anything," said Dr. Less.

