Aaron Rodgers teams up with Cash App to take portion of NFL salary in Bitcoin

Green Bay star will give out $1 million in tokens
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
ARCHIVO - La foto del 24 de enero de 2021 muestra a Aaron Rodgers, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, quien envía un pase durante la final de la Conferencia Nacional ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay (AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 16:41:14-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Monday that he is teaming up with Cash App to convert a portion of his salary into Bitcoin.

"I believe in Bitcoin (and) the future is bright," Rodgers tweeted.

Rodgers also said he is giving out a total of $1 million in tokens to make Bitcoin more accessible to his fans.

