Aaron Rodgers teams up with Cash App to take portion of NFL salary in Bitcoin

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Monday that he is teaming up with Cash App to convert a portion of his salary into Bitcoin.

"I believe in Bitcoin (and) the future is bright," Rodgers tweeted.

Rodgers also said he is giving out a total of $1 million in tokens to make Bitcoin more accessible to his fans.

I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today.



To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip