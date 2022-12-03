Aaron Rodgers spends 39th birthday at Milwaukee Bucks game

MILWAUKEE — Aaron Rodgers is spending his 39th birthday at the Fiserv Forum cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks!

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was seen at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is also sitting courtside.

Rodgers is a minority owner of the Bucks.

Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers are in the building for Bucks-Lakers! 🏈 x 🏀#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/rHtk6mPwte — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2022

The four-time MVP is planning to play against the Chicago Bears this weekend. His presence was thrown in doubt after he injured his rib during the Eagles game last Sunday. X-rays ruled out fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

Before leaving the Eagles game, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, according to ESPN.

The Packers play the Bears this Sunday, Dec. 4 at noon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip