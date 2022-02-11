Aaron Rodgers hangs out with senior Packers fans at WM Phoenix Open

PHOENIX — Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a break from golfing on Thursday to hang out with some fans.

Rodgers took part in the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona, where he met Marlowe and Sandy, two women staying at Maravilla Scottsdale Senior Living Community.

The facility is near the golf course where Rodgers was playing so the ladies went to watch. When they made the plan, though, they probably did not expect to wind up sitting and chatting with a now 4-time NFL MPV.

According to a Facebook post from the senior living facility, Rodgers just couldn't resist Marlowe and Sandy's charm so he took a seat and chatted with them for a bit and even took a photo. Then he was up and golfing once again, leaving the ladies with the story of a lifetime.

Little did they know, he'd be winning an MVP award just hours after meeting them.

