Aaron Rodgers’ doppelgänger heads back to Germany

GREEN BAY, Wis. — What are the odds that you look just like one of the most famous quarterbacks in the NFL? What are the odds that you’re from Munich, Germany, and by chance go to a Green Bay Packer game while you’re in the area and then become a national sensation?

That’s what happened to Frank as he attended his very first Packer game this past Sunday.

According to his interview with 620WTMJ, when he first arrived in Green Bay, a number of fans let him know he looked a lot like Aaron Rodgers. His sister, who he attended the game with, encouraged him to get a #12 jersey.

Frank was making friends with the people all around him.

“People bought me beer,” he told 620WTMJ.

Frank was in the area to take his father to the Packer game for his birthday. It wasn’t in his plans to flood the feeds of Twitter users or even to appear on national television.

“The next day when I saw millions of views on Twitter, it was unreal.”

Frank posted on his Twitter, now with his newfound viral fame, that he was safely back home in Munich.

