Aaron Jones keeps his father legacy close in the form of a diamond

A Green Bay Packers star running back is paying tribute to the memory of his father with a forever diamond.

Aaron Jones used portions of his father’s ashes to create a one-of-a-kind stone he’ll take with him everywhere he goes.

Jones grew up with both of his parents serving in the military.

As a special salute to service, Jones, his A & A All The Way Foundation and Eterneva are going to give a military family their own memorial diamond in the coming months.

He shared with me how his father’s legacy lives on through him. Watch the full interview at the top of this article.

