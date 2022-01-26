Aaron and Jordan Rogers are beginning to make amends according to People

Brothers Aaron and Jordan Rodgers are apparently taking the steps to fix their relationship, according to a source close to the situation People spoke to.

For many years the two haven't talked.

Jordan, who played on various practice squads for NFL teams as a quarterback and was contestant on the Bachelorette, said on the ABC show in 2016 that the two don't have much of a relationship. Jordan added that Aaron was estranged from the family.

The source that People spoke to said that it has been difficult for Aaron the past several months after receiving criticism for not being vaccinated in November.

Back in 2020 while speaking to on his then ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick's podcast, he said that he didn't believe in god even though he was raised in a religious family. People's source said that comment was insulting to his family.

