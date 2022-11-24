AAA's free 'Tow to Go' program hopes to keep drunk drivers off the road through holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — AAA is hoping its free Tow to Go program will keep drunk drivers off the road through the holiday weekend.

The Auto Club Group activated its program on Wednesday. It provides free transportation for the "would-be impaired driver" and their vehicle. AAA says during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from 2016-2020, over 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver.

Tow to Go is active beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26 and should be treated as a last resort.

According to AAA, the program has been offered during major holidays for nearly 25 years and has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Here's how it works:

Call Tow to Go at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The confidential local ride is for one person and their vehicle.

The program is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

non-members. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance.

Tow to Go might not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.



