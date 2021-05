Milwaukee police were called to the area of N. 5th Street and W. North Ave. just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a 44-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and police are looking for an unknown suspect.

If you have any information you are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip