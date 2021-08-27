'A whole freaking cow!' Cow spotted in car waiting in Wisconsin McDonald’s drive thru

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Only in Wisconsin would you see a cow in the back seat of a car - and that appears to have happened in Marshfield.

A Wisconsin resident posted to social media on Thursday a video showing the cow with its head peering through the window of a car waiting in line at a McDonald's. The person who caught the spectacle on cam says it was a McDonald's in Marshfield, Wisconsin, which is southwest of Wausau.

Jessica Nelson of Mosinee told the Associated Press that she was waiting in the drive-through of a McDonald's in Marshfield when she noticed a cow in the backseat of another vehicle in the lane.

She said she thought the cow was fake until she saw its head move. She posted a video on Facebook and woke up Friday to find more than 50,000 views.

She said she later learned the driver bought the cow from a fair and had two other calves in the backseat.

"A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!! Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin. Edit to add: McDonald’s drive thru, Marshfield, WI," she wrote.

