'A whole freaking cow!' Cow spotted in car waiting in Wisconsin McDonald’s drive thru

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Only in Wisconsin would you see a cow in the back seat of a car - and that appears to have happened in Marshfield.

A Wisconsin resident posted to social media on Thursday a video showing the cow with its head peering through the window of a car waiting in line at a McDonald's. The person who caught the spectacle on cam says it was a McDonald's in Marshfield, Wisconsin, which is southwest of Wausau.

"A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!! Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin. Edit to add: McDonald’s drive thru, Marshfield, WI," she wrote.

