'A total loss': 16-unit apartment destroyed by fire in Racine

RACINE — Crews were still on the scene of an apartment fire in Racine Saturday morning, which they now say has resulted in a total loss.

A 16-unit apartment building caught fire around 10:43 p.m. Friday night. When the first crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the basement that was rapidly spreading to the first and second floors.

Crews searched for victims in what they called "very challenging conditions." During the process, five firefighters sustained minor slip/trip injuries due to the slippery conditions on scene.

After about 50 minutes, fire command ordered all firefighters to evacuate the building due to structural instability. Racine Fire said the fire had burned a hole through the floor of the first level.

Caledonia, Oak Creek, and South Shore Fire Departments were all called to the scene to help, and an emergency recall of all off-duty Racine firefighters was made.

Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and sheltered tenants across the street.

Officials said WeEnergies secured utilities, Red Cross assisted tenants, and Racine Water Utility helped by "supporting water main pressure that was reduced by fire suppression efforts."

No civilian injuries were reported, but Racine Fire Department said the structure is a total loss. The cost of structural damage is around $433,000 and there was a loss of around $200,000 in building contents.

