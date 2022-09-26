A slice of Germany in Oshkosh: Poplar Creek Bar celebrates Oktoberfest

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Willkommen means welcome in German, and that's how Ericka and Dan Pierson greeted people as they walked into Poplar Creek Barn on Sunday to celebrate Oktoberfest.

"We’ve had family and friends travel from all over the state to come, so it’s pretty cool that it’s not just our local community, but we’re starting to reach out and branch out to other ones as well," Ericka Pierson said.

Oktoberfest began in Munich, Germany and is held there every year around this time. The festival celebrates German beer, food and culture.

People danced and raised a glass to traditional Oktoberfest music, including the German national anthem. There were also authentic German beers on tap, local vendors of German goods, and handmade costumes.

Meg Reichenberger spent 12 hours on her costume, and she said she looks forward to the festival every year.

“We’ve been going to the Milwaukee German Fest for like 10 years, so when Dan and Ericka wanted to start up a German Fest here, that was just great because then we could get more of the family and friends from the Oshkosh area," Reichenberger said.

The Piersons began their own Oktoberfest in 2019 as they both come from German families. They said what's most rewarding is being able to bring the German tradition to their community.

“That’s pretty much why we put it on... to have an awesome, fun environment for the community to get together. It’s kid-friendly, so we want everyone to bring the family and just enjoy the day together," Ericka Pierson said.

Oktoberfests can be found in almost every neighborhood in Wisconsin as September comes to an end and October begins.

