'A reward I did not expect': Country star Blake Shelton celebrates Milwaukee hero ahead of Fiserv Forum tour date

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee woman who has provided more than 100,000 meals to people in need is being honored by country superstar Blake Shelton ahead of his upcoming Fiserv Forum tour date.

Caitlin Cullen, who has provided nearly 115,000 meals and has helped more than four dozen local restaurants stay in business by partnering with them for food giveaways, will receive front-row tickets for Shelton's performance on October 2, as well as a "swag bag" provided by Fiserv.

"I'm truly grateful to have been chosen for this exciting honor! Being able to sit front row at Blake Shelton with my family is a reward I did not expect. I'm so happy Blake chose me, but I'm also so thankful I get to pay tribute to my loved ones as well," said Cullen.

Cullen, who recently announced that she was stepping down from ownership of her restaurant The Tandem, pivoted her staff and started giving away hundreds of meals early on in the pandemic.

“We are proud to use our platform to recognize incredible individuals committed to bettering our community,” said Arvind Gopalratnam, VP of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Milwaukee Bucks. “Caitlin has demonstrated for years her dedication to serving others and we are thrilled that more of our local and national community have the opportunity to celebrate her.”

In addition to his upcoming tour stop in Milwaukee, Shelton currently stars as a judge on NBC's "The Voice," which airs on TMJ4 at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

