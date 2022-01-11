A proposed cheese packing plant could bring 650 jobs to Franklin

FRANKLIN — Saputo Cheese USA Inc., one of the largest cheese producers in the United States, has proposed building a new packing and shipping facility in Franklin that would hire around 650 people, according to our news partner the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The company has proposed building a 310,458 square-foot facility on West Oakwood Road and South 27th Street. In Saputo's application to the city of Franklin, it values the building around $85 million. Construction could begin in the spring.

Saputo is already the largest dairy employer in Wisconsin with an office in Wauwatosa and production plants across the state. The company told the MBJ that they want to be as close as possible to the farms they get their cheese from.

The cheese maker has about 25 production plants across the country.

