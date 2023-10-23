A Novel Event: Packers' AJ Dillon to promote new book, literacy

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers running back - and children's book author - AJ Dillon is set to attend an event at the Eagles Ballroom on Nov. 6 where he will give a talk about "family, his new book, football, and his experiences with the Green Bay Packers."

According to organizers SHARP Literacy, the program includes a question-and-answer session with Dillon and guests.

Dillon authored the children’s book Quadzilla Finds his Footing. It's an "uplifting story about perseverance, overcoming obstacles and friendship."

Read the announcement below:

Novel Event presented by Brewers Community Foundation – general information







Monday, November 6, 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm at The Eagles Ballroom



Featured guest: AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers running back and children’s book author

This is Dillon’s third season as running back for the Green Bay Packers. He was one of only two running backs in the league to rush for 750-plus yards and play in all 17 games of the last wo seasons. He led the Packers with a career-best seven rushing touchdowns last season despite starting only three games, the most running touchdowns by a Green Bay player with three or fewer starts since running back Vince Workman in 1991.





Dillon is also the author of children’s book Quadzilla Finds his Footing , an uplifting story about perseverance, overcoming obstacles and friendship.





At the event, Dillon will participate in an engaging talk centered around family, his new book, football, and his experiences with the Green Bay Packers. The program will also include a question-and-answer session with Dillon and guests.





The event will feature a variety of food stations provided by Saz’s Hospitality Group and a voice auction.



At the dinner, SHARP Literacy board member and civic volunteer, Andrea Schloemer and her husband Jim will receive the Literacy Champion Award for their longstanding personal and corporate support of SHARP’s programs and events. Johnson Controls, Inc. will also receive a Literacy Champion Award for their commitment to SHARP’s mission of improving the lives of urban elementary students.



Funds raised at A Novel Event will support the delivery of SHARP’s STEAM-based experiential programs to thousands of K3 through fifth grade students and educators in 49 urban schools across Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha.



For tickets, visit sharpliteracy.org







