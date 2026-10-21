MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Bucks begin a new season, fans are weighing what comes next for a team with a reshaped roster and a new direction.

The Bucks open the season Wednesday in Washington before hosting the Chicago Bulls for their home opener Friday at 3 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

“I'm ready to go. I’m going to watch. Not going to turn my back on my team,” fan Jeffery Jr. said with a smile.

Watch the video report below:

'A new era’: Milwaukee Bucks fans, team leaders ready for new season

The team looks different this season after franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo and fan favorite Bobby Portis departed.

Under new head coach Taylor Jenkins, Milwaukee is moving forward with a reshaped roster featuring players such as Tyler Herro.

For Jeffery Jr., the changes won’t keep him away.

"This is a new age, a new building block, and we have a fresh team. They brought Tyler back to the city, that feels great," he said.

Still, the transition comes with some heartache.

"Imagine you took 15 years to raise a champion, even something like a horse or a dog, and having to let that go to a competitor," he said.

“It hurt."

Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Josh Glessing said the organization is eager to show fans what the team can do after missing the playoffs last season.

“That’s not acceptable to anyone within the organization,” Glessing said.

"Our goal is to compete, get better and to do it together. What no one’s going to say this year is that we’re not competing, not putting our best foot forward, because we’re excited about what we’re putting on the court."

Glessing pointed to Herro’s leadership and Myles Turner’s role in showing younger players what it means to be a veteran.

"There’s a breath of fresh air with these guys, and we have to set the tone," Glessing said.

Glessing said non-nationally televised games will air over the air in Wisconsin, returning the team to full-season over-the-air coverage for the first time in 31 years.

At Fiserv Forum, fans can also expect expanded in-game entertainment and more food options.

Marlene Duke, senior executive chef for Fiserv Forum and Deer District, said the organization reviewed guest feedback when expanding the menu to include more dessert options.

For Milwaukee resident Robert Zollicoffer, the new season brings optimism.

"I feel like management could’ve done things differently to put us in a better spot, but I'm excited, I’m optimistic, and hopeful the team will be pretty good,” he said.

Zollicoffer said he still plans to attend games, though he hopes ticket prices come down.

For Jeffery, sticking with the Bucks means accepting the ups and downs as the team builds its next chapter.

“Everything in life is highs and lows,” he said. “You don’t deserve to be here when we win the next championship if you can’t handle it now.”

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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