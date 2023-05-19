'A little more love, and a lot of pride:' Marquette commencement speaker shares why this speech is special

MILWAUKEE — The list of Marquette University commencement speakers is long. Last year, it was NBA legend Dwyane Wade. This year, its award-winning actress Marlee Matlin.

For one student, this commencement speaker is more than just a big name.

"It's going to be surreal for sure," said Marquette University senior Brandon Grandalski. "I wish I had been there from the start. This has been everything I could have asked for."

While most family members watch from their seats, Grandalski’s mom will be taking center stage.

"I get to attend my son's commencement, and not only just watch him graduate, but also, I'll be the commencement speaker at Marquette." Granalski's mom, Matlin, said through her interpreter Jack Jason.

Matlin described the moment she got the call. "I got chills at that moment and I called Brandon right away and asked him how his grades were…"

On the other end of that call….

"I remember exactly where I was, sitting at the edge of my bed, a normal day," Grandalski said. "I was just ecstatic, I mean I grinning right now."

Marlee Matlin Marlee and her son Brandon.

Deaf almost from birth, Matlin has shown her sons that anything is possible.

"She’s the biggest inspiration in my life and hopefully, this will be a huge inspiration for everybody else," Grandalski said.

While she’s no stranger to the spotlight, Matlin says this occasion is different.

"This time I am a little bit nervous because I want to do it right, but at the same time, I'm going to treat it like any other commencement, a little more excitement, a little more love, and a lot of pride," Matlin said.

A woman of many titles, but the most important one is mom.

"I'll say I love you in sign language, in front of everybody," Matlin said.

For Grandalski, there couldn’t be a better way to cap off his time at Marquette.

"To end it any other way, this is just a magical ending...Walking across the stage and my mom being there and being able to hug my mom," Grandalski said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip