A horse stable helped a Wisconsin airport announce a new nonstop flight

The Appleton airport introduces a new daily nonstop flight from ATW to DFW with American Airlines.

Officials chose DFW due to Dallas being a top-five visitor destination without a direct flight until now.

This addition brings the airport's total nonstop flights to 18, connecting to 375 destinations.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Appleton airport enlisted help from some four-legged friends to announce their newest nonstop flight from Appleton to Dallas.

Airport officials announced Tuesday a daily American Airlines flight from ATW to DFW.

This is one of many other nonstops the airport has added in 2023. The Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau explained why they chose Dallas.

"According to our CVB research Dallas is in the top five visitor destinations and direct flight markets it’s the only flight market with high visitation that did not have a direct flight until today,” said Pam Seidl, Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau director.

ATW says with the addition of Dallas, the airport will offer 18 total nonstop flights that can connect to 375 destinations.

That flight begins in June.