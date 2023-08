Taylor Kay Phillips is an Emmy award-winning writer and comedian living in New York.

Originally from Missouri, Phillips has written a book about how people in the Midwest communicate.

She was on TMJ4's Steph Connects segment, talking about how to love the language and sentiments of the American Heartland.

