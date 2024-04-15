A fire is roaring at an industrial site in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A large fire at the Acro Sales and Engineering building in Menomonee Falls is burning, sending large swaths of smoke into the air.

TMJ4’s news director was driving past when he saw the black clouds rolling through the sky.

One viewer called the station tip line to let us know the smoke can be seen from I-41.

The cause of the fire and if there are any injuries is currently unknown, and the Menomonee Falls Fire Department is on the scene trying to put out the fire.

Aero Sales sells soldering equipment, among other industrial products.

