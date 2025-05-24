A fan favorite returns: O&H Danish Bakery announces the return of limited-edition Whisky Kringle

The ever-loved O&H Danish Bakery has announced the return of its partnership with The Glenrothes Whisky for the creation of the limited-edition Whisky Kringle.
This limited-edition Kringle will be available for nationwide delivery, as well as in-store purchase at any of the bakery’s five Southeast Wisconsin locations, from May 27 through Father’s Day, June 15.
Pre-order for the Whisky Kringle is now available. Click here to pre-order.
The much anticipated Whisky Kringle will feature O&H’s tender pastry filled with The Glenrothes Bourbon Cask Reserve Whisky infused with caramel and topped with buttery streusel. The pastry will then be coated with a honey whisky glaze and topped with drizzled vanilla icing.
This year, along with the Whisky Kringle, O&H Danish Bakery will feature other Father’s Day and summer favorites. Some of those desserts include a Father’s Day Torte, Banana Cream Pie Kringle, and a Rhubarb Kringle.
Visit O&H Danish Bakery’s website for more information on their fan favorite delicacies.
