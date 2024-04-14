Watch Now
One dead, Milwaukee firefighter injured in early morning fire

Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 10:54:31-04

One person is dead and a Milwaukee firefighter was injured in a fire early Sunday morning.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, in a post on X, wrote that the fire broke out at a home in the 2400 block of South 8th Street. In the post, Lipski confirmed a person had died and a Milwaukee firefighter was "severely burned" in the fire.

Lipski, writing on X, said "family members & firefighting brothers & sisters are here" with the injured firefighter at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is expected to hold a media briefing Sunday morning to release additional information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

