One dead, Milwaukee firefighter injured in early morning fire

One person is dead and a Milwaukee firefighter was injured in a fire early Sunday morning.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, in a post on X, wrote that the fire broke out at a home in the 2400 block of South 8th Street. In the post, Lipski confirmed a person had died and a Milwaukee firefighter was "severely burned" in the fire.

@MilFireDept will have briefing RE: S. 8th Street fire fatality w/ firefighter severely burned in rescue attempt. This will be at Columbia-St. Mary’s at a time TBD. Family members & firefighting brothers & sisters are here with him. He is in the care of the best burn unit around. — Aaron Lipski (@alipski1) April 14, 2024

Lipski, writing on X, said "family members & firefighting brothers & sisters are here" with the injured firefighter at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is expected to hold a media briefing Sunday morning to release additional information.

