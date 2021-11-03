'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to be presented by First Stage this holiday season

MILWAUKEE — First Stage will be presenting the classic play "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater this holiday season.

The theater group will be putting on the show multiple times a week from Nov. 20 until Dec. 26.

The play, which is based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, will run for about an hour with no intermission. Depending on the day, the play will begin at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., or 7 p.m. There will also be a special sensory-friendly performance of the play on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., as well as a sign language interpreted performance on Dec.19 at 4 p.m.

For more information on the play, including where to purchase tickets, check out First Stage’s website at www.firststage.org/events-tickets/2021-22-season/a-charlie-brown-christmas .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip