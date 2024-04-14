A car crash in Oak Creek leaves one dead and one with injuries

OAK CREEK — A car crashed in the 300 Block of West Oakwood Rd. in Oak Creek on Saturday leaving one dead and another hospitalized.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old man and local to Oak Creek, did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased when the police arrived at the site.

A 14-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital by the Oak Creek Fire Department paramedics. According to a press release, they sustained considerable injuries, but are in stable condition.

The car was driven westbound on W. Oakwood Rd. It then jumped a curb and crashed into a tree, according to the release. The cause of the crash has not been released by police.

Oak Creek authorities were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, who typically assist with crime scene mapping to help find out what happened.

The crash is still under investigation by the OCPD.

