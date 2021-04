MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 14-year-old boy.

According to police the shooting occurred at about 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The 14-year-old showed up at a local hospital with a gun shot wound and is in serious but stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to call 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip