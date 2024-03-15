97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks wild ending to Marquette basketball game

The Big East Tournament match up between Marquette and Villanova came to a wild conclusion Thursday night.

To break it all down, 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today. He also chatted about why he dislikes instant replay, and a recent win for the Wisconsin Badgers.

You can watch the full interview above. And, you can listen to Czabe and Butch on your morning drive on 97.3 The Game, weekdays froom 6:00-9:00 a.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip