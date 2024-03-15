Watch Now
97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks wild ending to Marquette basketball game

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to talk about a wild ending to a Marquette basketball game, his dislike for instant replay, and a win for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 07:27:46-04

The Big East Tournament match up between Marquette and Villanova came to a wild conclusion Thursday night.

To break it all down, 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today. He also chatted about why he dislikes instant replay, and a recent win for the Wisconsin Badgers.

You can watch the full interview above. And, you can listen to Czabe and Butch on your morning drive on 97.3 The Game, weekdays froom 6:00-9:00 a.m.

