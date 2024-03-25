97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament has reached the Sweet 16!

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to break down which teams could go all the way. He also talked about the Badgers' loss to James Madison and calls from fans for coach Greg Gard to be fired.

And for fans of the movie Kingpin, a major piece of memorabilia was just sold at auction. Czabe says Bill Murray's red rose bowling ball went to the highest bidder for about $350,000. As Tom commented — it's not looking quite as pristine as it did in the movie, which premiered in 1996.

You can watch the full interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip