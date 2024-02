The Milwaukee Bucks made some big moves right before the trade deadline, and the countdown to Super Bowl 58 continues ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Joining TMJ4 News Today to talk about all that and more was 97.3 The Game’s Steve Czaban.

Hear who he’s rooting for this weekend in the full interview, above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip