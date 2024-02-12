Watch Now
97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks Chiefs victory over 49ers in Super Bowl

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to talk about the Kansas City Chief's big win over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 07:23:20-05

Football season is over!

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped it up with a win against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge on TMJ4 Today to break down the big game. He also shared his thoughts on Usher's half time performance.

