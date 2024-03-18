97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks Badgers and Golden Eagles in NCAA Tournament

It was a busy Sunday in sports, with both the Marquette Golden Eagles and Wisconsin Badgers learning who they'll play in the NCAA tournament.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge on TMJ4 Today to break it all down, including Coach Shaka Smart's role in Marquette's recent success. This is the second year the Golden Eagles will head to the NCAA tournament under his leadership.

The Badgers will play James Madison in the first round of the tournament. Czabe talked about the chances of seeing an I-94 rivalry in the tournament, with the Badgers and the Golden Eagles coming from the same region.

