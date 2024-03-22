Watch Now
97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks about March Madness so far

March Madness has lived up to its name so far. 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to break down the first couple days of the tournament.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 07:29:46-04

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to break down the first couple days of the tournament, including the massive upset of Oakland University beating Kentucky. Czabe also shared his predictions on how Marquette and Wisconsin would do in their first rounds.

Czabe also shared his thoughts on WWE Smackdown — which is coming to Fiserv Forum Friday night.

